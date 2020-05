No details were given on which stores will be opening or when that will happen

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A court in Delaware has approved the sale of Levin Furniture back to its former owner, Robert Levin.

The purchase price is nearly $26 million.

There will also be a $10 million fund to pay back customers who never received their furniture.

Ashley HomeStore owners Matt and John Shultz will be co-CEOs of the new company. They also own the Ashley HomeStore in Boardman, among others.