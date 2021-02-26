Former nurse indicted, accused of stealing drugs at local nursing home

The indictment in the case said Goody took pills from patients at Briarfield at Ashley Circle nursing home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former nurse at an Austintown nursing home was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges that she stole pills from residents and forged documents to cover for herself.

Dianet Goody, 50, of Burkey Road in Austintown, faces nine counts of theft of drugs and nine counts of illegal processing of drug documents, both charges being a fourth-degree felony; and nine counts of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

She has yet to be taken into custody.

The indictment in the case said Goody took pills from patients at Briarfield at Ashley Circle nursing home between Feb. 21, 2019 and Feb. 13, 2020.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said after the pills were taken, Goody forged documents with either her name or the names of co-workers to cover her tracks.

Staff became aware of the thefts when a co-worker noticed something awry on a document they did not sign, Yacovone said.

The case was first investigated by the state nursing board and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office before it was referred to prosecutors for indictment.

Goody is expected to be arraigned March 9 in common pleas court.