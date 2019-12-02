Former NFL wide receiver Manningham arrested in Warren

He was taken into custody for a capias warrent for failure to appear in court

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former NFL wide receiver was detained at a traffic stop in Warren last week.

The traffic stop happened on Nov. 27 around 7 p.m. on Cherry Street, just north of West Market Street.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham, 33, was the passenger in the vehicle.

According to Warren police, Manningham was taken into custody for a capias warrant through Warren Municipality Court for failure to appear in court.

Manningham was taken to the Trumbull County Jail where he was booked in on his warrant.

Manningham graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 2005.

The driver was issued a citation for no child restraint and released on scene.