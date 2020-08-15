Former Newton Falls councilman fighting city leadership on voting issues now faces defamation lawsuit

The city manager claims Jim Luonuansuu made several false statements during a public gathering last week

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – City manager of Newton Falls David Lynch has filed a defamation by slander lawsuit against a former councilman fighting city leadership.

Lynch filed the suit in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court against Jim Luonuansuu.

He claims Luonuansuu made several false statements about Lynch during a public gathering August 7.

According to lawsuit documents, Luonuansuu claimed Lynch “chose not to do his job and that this choice was made for the purpose of denying rights to the citizens of Newton Falls.”

The documents also accuse Luonuansuu of saying Lynch ignored an email from the county board of elections to obstruct Newton Falls residents’ voting rights.

Luonuansuu urged the public to go to a city council meeting and demand Lynch be disciplined or removed from office, according to the documents.

The comments included accusation of misconduct in his job as city manager. The video of the remarks were later posted on Facebook.

Lynch is seeking over $1 million in damages.

Luonuansuu has had several public gatherings over residents wanting to vote on certain issues, including one we covered in July.

