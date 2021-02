He is scheduled for a court hearing on Feb. 23

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Newton Falls councilman is facing public indecency charges.

Richard Zamecnik, 64, was charged December 10 with public indecency. The incident happened on December 8, according to court records.

Zamecnick served two terms on Newton Falls City Council ending in 2017.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

27 First News is working to learn additional details about the charges.