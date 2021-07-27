Former New Castle, Ohio State standout finds new NFL home

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DALLAS, Texas (WKBN) – Former New Castle and Ohio State standout Safety Malik Hooker has signed a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Hooker was originally a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts back in 2017.

Injuries have plagued the former Red Hurricane. He played in just seven games his rookie season before tearing his ACL and then missing time this past year due to a torn Achilles.

In five seasons, Hooker has played 36 games with 120 tackles with seven interceptions.

Earlier in the offseason, Hooker received interest from the Steelers and Dolphins.