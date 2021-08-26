Former New Castle doctor sentenced for illegally distributing controlled substances

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A former physician from New Castle has been sentenced for illegally prescribing and distributing controlled substances.

Now, 68-year-old Thomas Ranieri must spend two years under supervised release, with the first year as home detention.

In Aug. 2019, Ranieri pleaded guilty to 14 distribution counts in relation to dispensing about 1,100 doses of narcotics.

Ranieri used to practice anesthesiology and specialized in pain management in clinics located in several areas of Ohio and New Castle.

According to the Department of Justice, from Jan. 2 to June 26, 2013, Ranieri prescribed and distributed drugs such as oxycodone, fentanyl and Opana ER without a legitimate medical purpose.