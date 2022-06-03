LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The former chief of the Mercer County Drug Task Force was sentenced to jail for crimes while he was involved in a prostitution sting.

William Brown, 58, was charged in November 2021 after he answered an online advertisement looking for sex.

According to the Lisbon Morning Journal, Brown was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 120 of those days suspended. Brown was fined $800 and ordered to complete a 12-hour prostitution reduction course. He was ordered 40 hours of community service, but Brown is allowed to buy those hours out.

Reports said that the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force caught and arrested Brown in East Palestine. The agents were undercover.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office called the crimes “disturbing” and “disgusting.”

In addition to this, Brown was also the West Salem Township Fire Chief.

Brown was charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.