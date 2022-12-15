YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year.

Gains just retired from the position on Nov. 30 after serving the county for decades.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association announced Thursday that Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year for “exceptional representation of the people of the state of Ohio,” the organization wrote in a news release.

Gains was recognized during a ceremony on Dec. 8.

The organization cited Gains’ long career and his four meritorious service commendations and the firefighter’s lifesaving award and that he was named Mahoning County Lawyer of the Year in 1992 along with Mary Jane Stevens.

In his work for county government, the organization highlighted Ganis’ protocol of ensuring that there were enough prosecutors in each court to lower the probability of delays. He also created a civil division that provided legal counsel to all county officials, offices and townships in the county to keep costs down by not using outside counsel.

“Gains is a student of law and an advocate for justice. His mantras ‘What does the law say?’ and

‘Follow the law’ are an inspiration to his staff and prosecutors around the state,” the organization wrote.