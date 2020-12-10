Former Mahoning County attorney accused of misusing client’s money

(WKBN) – Seven former or suspended Ohio attorneys, including one from Mahoning County, were found to have misappropriated their clients’ money.

Donald P. Leone failed to distribute proceeds received on behalf of one of his clients, according to the Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection.

Leone resigned in May. Disciplinary action is expected.

His client was reimbursed $60,000.

In total, the board said the seven lawyers victimized 12 clients across Ohio. There was over $103,000 of misappropriated funds.

If you believe you have been a victim of attorney theft, embezzlement or misappropriation, you can contact the board by calling 800-231-1680 or through its website.