YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Mahoning County prosecutor is addressing claims that she withheld evidence in a 2018 Youngstown murder case involving Lavontae Knight.

The issue came up during the trial and Cantalamessa was taken off the case last year.

Knight’s attorney David Betras said that prosecutors had evidence in the case for more than two years that he did not receive until Tuesday. He asked for the case to be dismissed.

Cantalamessa, who is now working as an assistant prosecutor in Ashtabula County and is running for judge in Trumbull County, said Wednesday that there were nine supplemental discovery pleadings in the case. She believes she gave them to the defense, but Betras says he didn’t get some of the evidence until two weeks ago.

“Obviously, I’m not going to rush to the sewer that he’s (Betras) creating out of this case, but I don’t make apologies for aggressively prosecuting two-time accused murderers and protecting the victims in the case,” she said.

Dawn Cantalamessa believes the judge’s denial of the motion to dismiss, proves that the evidence wasn’t withheld and Betras was given the DNA evidence.

Cantalamessa announced she is running for judge in the Trumbull Court of Common Pleas to fill the seat being vacated by Judge Wyatt McKay.

Cantalamessa has served as a felony prosecutor for 20 years, completing more than 112 felony-level jury trials, including 13 death penalty trials and several cold case murder and rape cases.