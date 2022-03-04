BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former chef at the Magic Tree Pub and Eatery learned his sentence after accusations that he hid a secret camera in an employee restroom.

Jacob Moyers was found guilty of a lesser charge of attempted voyeurism, according to court records. He was sentenced Thursday to serve six days in a day-reporting program of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office as well as serve 12 months on non-reporting probation.

Moyers was also ordered to avoid any contact with the Magic Tree.

Moyers was charged after an investigation of an incident reported to police on Dec. 4.

The owner of the Boardman restaurant told police that an employee had found a small camera inside a pen that was found in an employee restroom.

According to a police report, the restaurant’s chef, Jacob Moyers, was seen on footage from the camera. The report says that Moyers was flustered after the pen had been found, asking other employees if they knew where it was.