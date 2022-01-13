BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former chef at the Magic Tree Pub and Eatery is facing charges, accused of hiding a secret camera in an employee restroom at the restaurant.

The owner of the Magic Tree first reported the incident to police on Dec. 4, saying the day before, an employee of the restaurant told him that a small camera had been found inside a pen in the women’s employee restroom. According to a police report, the restaurant’s chef, Jacob Moyers, was seen on footage from the camera.

The report stated that the pen camera had been wrapped in electrical tape and hidden in a milk crate in the restroom.

The employee who found the pen reported taking it home and deleting a video of himself using the restroom after figuring out how to view the footage. He said another video from the pen showed Moyers looking around the restroom on his hands and knees.

The employee told police that Moyers had been flustered after he took the pen and had been asking other employees if they knew where it was.

Police arrested Moyers and charged him with voyeurism. The report states that a roll of black electrical tape was found during a search, and that was taken as evidence.

Moyers was fired as a result of the arrest, the report states.

He is next scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial on Jan. 27. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last month.