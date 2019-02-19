Former Lowellville Rod and Gun Club treasurer arraigned on theft charges
Lisa Doyle is accused of stealing $70,000 from the club
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman accused of taking money from a local gun club faced a judge on Tuesday.
Lisa Doyle was arraigned on six counts of theft.
Prosecutors say Doyle took $70,000 from the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club when she was treasurer.
Investigators say she met a man on social media who talked her into sending him money. Doyle said the man promised to repay her, but he never did.
She'll be back in court in April.