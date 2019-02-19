Former Lowellville Rod and Gun Club treasurer arraigned on theft charges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman accused of taking money from a local gun club faced a judge on Tuesday.

Lisa Doyle was arraigned on six counts of theft.

Prosecutors say Doyle took $70,000 from the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club when she was treasurer.

Investigators say she met a man on social media who talked her into sending him money. Doyle said the man promised to repay her, but he never did.

She'll be back in court in April.