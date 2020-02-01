Former local UAW president attending State of Union with Sen. Sherrod Brown

It's a return trip for Dave Green; lat year, he attended as Congressman Tim Ryan's guest

WASHINGTON, DC (WKBN) – Former United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green will be attending the president’s State of the Union address, according to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

It’s a return trip for Green; last year, he attended as Congressman Tim Ryan’s guest.

Green left the area to take a job at a GM plant in Indiana after General Motors shut down its Lordstown plant.

GM ended production March 6, 2019 after announcing that it would stop making the Chevy Cruze, citing a shift toward trucks and SUVs.

Trump is familiar with Green. During news of GM Lordstown’s closure in March 2019, he criticized him on Twitter, saying Green need to “get his act together and produce.”

For his part, Green said the president “turned his back” on working families in a statement released by Sen. Brown’s office on Saturday.

“Corporations need to focus more on the communities they do business in as opposed to shareholder returns. People are worth more than a paycheck,” Green’s statement read.

Brown added that Trump “has betrayed workers at every turn.”

“The workers at Lordstown helped create GM’s financial success and, instead of fighting to save these jobs, the President sided with corporations and gave companies like GM massive tax breaks to shut down American factories and ship jobs overseas,” he said.

Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday comes during his impeachment trial, during which he will likely be acquitted this week.