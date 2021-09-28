Former local teacher learns sentence for sex charge

(WKBN) – A former West Branch teacher will serve two weeks in jail as well as two years on probation following a sex conviction in Portage County.

Monday, a judge sentenced Matthew Thomas, 51. As part of his sentence, he also has to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Thomas pleaded guilty to sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor charge, in Portage County Court of Common Pleas in June.

He was a teacher at West Branch High School when he was accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl in May 2015, according to the indictment. Investigators said the victim was not Thomas’ student.

Thomas worked as a history teacher and soccer coach, but he was terminated from the district following his guilty plea. He had been on administrative duties from home during the court proceedings.

