NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A former choir teacher at Wilmington Area High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student who is underage.

Olivia Ortz, 26, of Hermitage is accused of several crimes from an incident involving a 17-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, Ortz’s husband, who also works for the school, notified the principal of the relationship. The complaint says he noticed a love letter from the student to his wife after he returned home from a trip to Florida.

Police were then contacted by the district.

Reports said that Ortz was communicating with the student in March and that the girl had stayed over at her house while Ortz’s husband was out of town. Investigators reported that’s when the two engaged in sexual contact.

The complaint says after Ortz was informed that an investigation was being conducted into the matter, she continued communicating with the girl by leaving posts on the Spotify music app. The posts discussed arranging a secret meeting, according to investigators.

Ortz is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful conduct with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.