WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A former local restaurant owner has been sentenced on child sex charges.

Joel Paul Johnson, 44, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Johnson plead guilty in September to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He was arrested on a secret indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury in February 2022.

Johnson was on probation for a 2020 conviction relating to a 2017 charge of compelling prostitution when he was arrested in connection to this case and was accused of paying a minor to engage in sex for hire, according to the indictment.

Court records confirm that Johnson needs to register as a Tier II sex offender.

Johnson was previously the owner of the Pho Viez Restaurant in Mineral Ridge. The Vietnamese restaurant is listed as permanently closed.