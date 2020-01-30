Former local commissioner convicted of felony writes book proclaiming innocence

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty years ago, a Mahoning County commissioner was convicted of a felony. To this day, he maintains his innocence and to prove it, he’s written a book.

Framed Innocence was authored by Frank Lordi, who was a Mahoning County commissioner in the 1990s until he was convicted of theft in office. He spent 10 months in prison.

Lordi has consistently claimed he did nothing wrong — that the system was stacked against him. He’s hoping the book proves that.

He claims he was unjustly convicted of having two county employees collect petitions on county time.

Lordi’s trial took place in 1999. Dave Betras was the special prosecutor who tried the case.

During the trial, Lordi took the stand, proclaiming his innocence. His book takes the reader step-by-step through what he says happened.

“If they like crime, corruption or politics, I’m giving it to them as plain as I could,” Lordi said. “They can say, ‘Wow, does that really go on?’ Well, it does and I’m a walking billboard for Framed Innocence because it’s something.”

He names names of the people who he thinks wronged him. We’re not going to name the names — you can read the book for that.

Lordi also said he is a supporter of President Donald Trump and compared what’s happening to him to the impeachment of the president.