YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Boardman attorney has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for fraudulent insurance billings.

Anthony Fusco was sentenced Friday for federal insurance fraud.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Insurance, Fusco altered and inflated client medical bills to defraud insurance companies of nearly $1 million. A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

“I appreciate the hard work of the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office for ensuring that justice was served and for sending the message that insurance fraud is a serious crime,” said Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith French.

The press release said that Fusco knowingly submitted inflated medical bills as part of bodily injury insurance claim settlements submitted to insurance companies.

Reports said that an audit of approximately 1,400 claim settlements Fusco handled between March 2017 and September 2019 revealed inflated medical bills had been included in 399 client claims submitted to 62 insurance companies. The medical bills were inflated by $859,464.

Fusco resigned from his position with Kisling, Nestico & Redick in October 2019. The press release said that his law license is inactive.