YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Boardman attorney was granted early release from prison weeks after he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for insurance fraud.

Anthony Fusco was granted judicial release by Judge D’Apolito on Monday, according to the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

He had requested early release just days after his sentencing, but that request was denied as he wasn’t in prison yet. He again requested judicial release on Oct. 25, according to court records.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Insurance, Fusco altered and inflated client medical bills to defraud insurance companies of nearly $1 million. A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Reports said that an audit of approximately 1,400 claim settlements Fusco handled between March 2017 and September 2019 revealed inflated medical bills had been included in 399 client claims submitted to 62 insurance companies. The medical bills were inflated by $859,464.

Fusco resigned from his position with Kisling, Nestico & Redick in October 2019. His law license is inactive, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance.