WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Trumbull County attorney was arrested after police found her in a condemned house.

Maridee Costanzo, 64, was charged with criminal trespass.

According to a police report, officers got a call that Costanzo had allegedly broken out a window to get inside a home she owns in the 100 block of Genesee Ave. NE. When police arrived, they went inside and called for her to come downstairs, which she did, the report states.

The home was condemned by the health department due to “deplorable conditions,” according to a police report.

She was arrested in August on charges of permitting drug abuse after police received four overdose calls within three months from that same location.

Costanzo’s law license was revoked in 2005 when she was convicted of trying to have her husband killed.

Costanzo was arraigned Tuesday on the latest charge and pleaded not guilty. She’s scheduled to appear back in court on March 9.