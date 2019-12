WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former substitute teacher learned his sentence Wednesday morning after being found guilty of child pornography charges.

Michael Mattocks received a two-year sentence.

Prosecutors say he took pictures of nude young girls between 2015 and 2017.

Last month, a jury rendered a guilty verdict during his trial.

Mattocks was a substitute teacher for the Liberty Local School District in 2016. The district fired him after charges surfaced.