Former Liberty firefighter, wife plead not guilty to drug charges connected to overdose death

An internal investigation said several Liberty Township firefighters were using and trading drugs on the job

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Liberty fire lieutenant and his wife both pleaded not guilty on drug charges at an arraignment Friday.

On Thursday, law enforcement arrested Joshua Cleland, who is charged with drug possession.

His wife, Hayleh Omar was also arrested and charged with both misdemeanor and felony complicity charges.

It’s all in connection to the April overdose death of Liberty firefighter John Beard. An internal investigation said several firefighters, including Cleland, were using and trading drugs on the job.

Cleland’s bond was set at $15,000 and Omar’s bond was set at $7,500. Both will be placed under electronically monitored house arrest as a condition of posting bond.

