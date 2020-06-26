Former Liberty firefighter facing charge, accused of urinating in captain’s teapot

The misdemeanor charge was filed against Justin Graham Friday

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Liberty fire lieutenant accused of peeing in a tea kettle belonging to a fire captain is now facing an assault charge.

The misdemeanor charge was filed against Justin Graham Friday in Girard Municipal Court.

The captain first reported what happened to police on May 12, after being made aware of text messages from a few months prior between Graham and the late firefighter John Beard in which Graham mentioned “topping off” his tea kettle and to “never drink from that thing.”

The captain told police he uses the kettle every morning at work, as do other firefighters.

Graham resigned from the fire department last month amid drug allegations stemming from the investigation into Beard’s apparent overdose death.

Graham is scheduled to be arraigned on the assault charge on July 7.