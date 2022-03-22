LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Liberty Township firefighter was just sentenced after the death of a fellow firefighter.

Joshua Cleland got 90 days house arrest and five years probation.

He was arrested in 2020 on drug charges. It came after firefighter John Beard overdosed and died.

An investigation began into possible drug use and trading inside the Liberty Fire department. It found Cleland and another lieutenant used drugs on the job but bought and sold them, too.

“Your honor, I know I made some mistakes that got me into this predicament that I am in. I’m trying to learn from them and put this behind me and walk a clean path from here on out and in the future,” Cleland told the judge at his sentencing.

Betras told the judge that his client has earned a bachelor’s degree and opened his own businesses.

“He’s working his own business. He’s done everything that anyone in the system would want him to do and that’s clean up his act, get a good job, admit you did wrong, take your licks and move on,” Betras said.

Betras says Cleland started using painkillers after hurting his back. That led him to addiction and caused him to do foolish things.

After the investigation, Cleland and another firefighter resigned, a third retired.