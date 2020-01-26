Former judge, civil rights activist Nathaniel Jones dies

CINCINNATI (WKBN and AP) – A former federal judge who served for more than two decades on the federal appeals court in Cincinnati and previously served as general counsel for the NAACP has died.

Nathaniel Jones was 93.

His daughter and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Jones’ death.

Daughter Stephanie Jones told The Cincinnati Enquirer that her father died of congestive heart failure Sunday at his home in Cincinnati.

Jones was appointed to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in 1979 by former President Jimmy Carter.

He retired in 2002. The Youngstown native also served as general counsel for the NAACP.

Youngstown, Ohio – Congressman Tim Ryan released the following statement on the passing of Youngstown-native and civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones:

“Today we lost a giant. Nathaniel Jones, a Youngstown-native, devoted his life to fighting for civil rights. His decades of service to the NAACP began as a youth council member in Youngstown, rising to the position of general council where he argued cases in front of the Supreme Court and led litigation to stop discrimination in the military, end school segregation, and defend affirmative action. Appointed by President Carter, he served 23 years as a Federal Court Judge. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will not be forgotten.”

