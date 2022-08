JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – The former fire chief in Jamestown in Mercer County faces sentencing later this year after pleading guilty in court Wednesday.

David Jones was charged with shooting another man during an argument in June of last year.

The victim, who was shot in the neck, survived.

Prosecutors say the shooting was connected to a love triangle between Jones, the victim and the victim’s wife.

In court, Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains free on bond.