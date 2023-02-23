(WKBN) — The former treasurer of Jackson Township in Mercer County was sentenced Thursday to 100 days in federal prison for mail fraud.

Linda Baun, 73, who now lives in Largo, Fla., must also pay over $150,000 in restitution as part of her sentence, which was handed down in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania by U.S. Judge Robert J. Colville.

Baun pleaded guilty to making unauthorized ATM withdrawals between 2011 and 2019, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.

She was also accused of making personal purchases on Amazon and charging them to the township’s credit card.

Judge Colville told Baun that her actions were a “serious crime involving public corruption,” the release said.

The case was originally prosecuted by the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office before it was transferred to federal court.

Baun pleaded guilty in September to one count of mail fraud.