NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - For more than 50 years, the family-owned Hitch Hiker Manufacturing in New Springfield has earned a reputation for its high-end food trailers at state fairs and other events. But when the economy shut down because of COVID-19, orders were canceled.

"We had some money tied up in some materials and we were just thinking, 'OK...we're not going to let this beat us.' We wanted to keep our people working," Holly Swartz said.