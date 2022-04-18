YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building on Youngstown’s South Side that once housed an Isaly’s restaurant has been demolished.

It was located on the corner of South and East Lucius avenues.

When we were there around 8 p.m. Monday, all that was left was rubble.

Youngstown councilwoman Basia Adamczak said the fire chief ordered the emergency demolition because the basement wall and foundation were caving in. It was determined the building was unsafe.

At one point, in the 1950s, the Youngstown area had 150 Isaly’s restaurants, according to Youngstown area restaurant historian Tom Welsh. Today, there are none.