YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)— A former inmate at the private prison on the East Side was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for stabbing another inmate.

Prince Brown, 38, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney on a charge of felonious assault.

Brown pleaded guilty to the charge in March. He was accused of stabbing an imitate during a fight at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

The sentence is consecutive to a 105-month federal sentence Brown is currently serving.