The former Huntington Bank building in Sharon, Pa. before demolition

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The former Huntington Bank building in downtown Sharon is now torn down and the city is preparing for Phase 2 of the project.

Once finished, the location will be used as a green space called Triangle Park.

During the city’s Mother’s Day artisan market on Saturday, those in attendance got a sneak peek at how the space will be utilized. Several pop-up vendors were set up just outside the area as work continues on site.

The demolition and renovation of the area was funded primarily through state grants. City officials say right now they are in the process of applying for future grants to help revitalize the entire riverfront downtown.

Work at Triangle Park is expected to wrap sometime this summer.