WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Warren G. Harding coach is facing more than a dozen sex charges in connection to a relationship with a minor.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment against 23-year-old Talayshah Harris, of Warren, including sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The incident happened in April 2021, according to court documents.

Harris is not currently an employee of the district. Superintendent Steve Chiaro said after her arrest that she served the district under a supplemental athletic coaching contract.