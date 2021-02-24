Former football standout Maurice Clarett speaks to kids at Leetonia High School

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Leetonia High School got a life lesson Wednesday that didn’t come in a book.

Former local football star and Ohio State University standout Maurice Clarett was a guest speaker.

He now owns the Red Zone, a behavioral health agency.

Clarett told students he fell short of a promising career. He spoke about the daily struggles of addiction and the slippery slope of drugs and alcohol.

Leetonia’s head football coach said they were excited to hear his message.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. My career started in the early 80s, and it hasn’t changed. We’re trying to help kids grow up, we really are, and if we can give them some tools to make them better people, we’re accomplishing something,” said Coach Paul Hulea.

Clarett’s Red Zone provides social workers for 20 schools across the Valley. The program is designed to show kids their potential.