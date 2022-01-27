(WKBN) – A former Liberty Township firefighter has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Joshua Cleland entered the plea to an amended indictment, charging him with attempted possession of drugs and attempted tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors said in exchange for his guilty plea, Cleland agreed to forfeit $5,000 in cash, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and two vehicles that were seized during a search of his Vienna home back in 2020.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into alleged drug activity within the fire department that began following the apparent overdose death of a firefighter.

A judge ordered Cleland to undergo a pre-sentence investigation.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.