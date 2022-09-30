MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A former fire chief in Mercer County was sentenced Friday for shooting a man.

David Jones was sentenced to four to 12 years in the June 2021 shooting of Tyler Schadt, of Greenville. He pleaded guilty last month to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the shooting was the result of a love triangle between Jones, the victim and the victim’s wife.

Police say Schadt arrived at Jones’s Chesnut Street property and they had a fight. Shortly after, Jones took a firearm out of his vehicle and shot Schadt once in the neck.

Jones served as chief of the Jamestown Borough Fire Department.