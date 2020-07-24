Former employee of Youngstown prison learns sentence for sexual contact with inmate

Local News

Judge John Durkin sentenced Kim Harbison to three years of probation on Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kim Harbison charged with sexual battery Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former employee of the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown received her sentence for having sexual conduct with an inmate there last year.

Judge John Durkin sentenced Kim Harbison to three years of probation on Thursday. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and has to register as a Tier 1 sex offender after she pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition.

Harbison was arrested in November of 2019. She was listed as an administrative clerk at the prison in unrelated court documents, though she no longer works there.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award