EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Former East Liverpool Safety-Service Director Brian Allen and one of his brothers, Daniel Allen III, were both found guilty of assaulting a family member, the Morning Journal reports.

The guilty verdict on the misdemeanor assault charges came after four hours of deliberations Friday. The Morning Journal reports that a third brother, David Allen, was found not guilty of assault and disorderly conduct.

Judge Mark Frost sentenced the two men to 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended and fined them each $250. He also ordered them to be evaluated for anger management counseling, according to the Morning Journal.

The assault reportedly came after an argument in front of a Garfield Street home following the death of a family member in February.