LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A former East Liverpool police captain lost his job of 23 years while pleading guilty to two third-degree felony charges of tampering with evidence, the Morning Journal reports.

Chad Tatgenhorst entered his plea Thursday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Judge Scott Washam’s courtroom.

The judge sentenced Tatgenhorst to three years of probation, and he agreed to resign from his position, the Morning Journal reports. He cannot be a police officer again as he surrendered his license and is unable to carry a weapon.

Tatgenhorst was arrested last year after he was accused of reaching over and shutting off an officer’s body camera during the investigation of a domestic dispute between Tatgenhorst and a woman.