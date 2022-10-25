PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A former East Liverpool resident has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.

U.S. Senior District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Romeon Alford, 47, to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised probation.

Prosecutors say Alford was identified as a drug dealer by investigators probing drug trafficking in the Beaver County, Pennsylvania, area. As part of an undercover investigation, officers made four controlled buys from Alford at his home in East Liverpool between November 2019 and January 2020.

Following these buys, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant upon Alford’s home, resulting in the seizure of multiple ounces of cocaine.

Prosecutors say Alford would travel to Beaver County to obtain cocaine from his supplier, the main target in the investigation. They say the unnamed supplier was giving Alford multiple ounces of cocaine on a weekly basis since January 2019.

Investigators obtained Alford’s phone, which revealed frequent communication between the two.