(WKBN) – A former Valley doctor who was convicted of sex trafficking minors wants his appeal heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Albert Aiad-Toss pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex trafficking and production of child pornography in February 2021. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison and fined nearly $100,000.

Aiad-Toss appealed his convicted to the Sixth District Court of Appeals, but the case was dismissed in March. His appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was filed June 14.

According to court records, Aiad-Toss enticed three victims, at least one was as young as 12 years old, into performing “commercial sex acts,” and forced a 15-year-old to perform a sex act on him.

Police arrested Aiad-Toss at an airport in Florida in July 2019. He was returning from a trip to Peru.

He was contracted to work as an emergency room physician at Mercy Health Boardman. His medical license was indefinitely suspended in December 2019 by the Ohio State Medical Board.