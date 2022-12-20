YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting and killing his father will go to a mental health facility for at least a year.

Michael Bruno Jr., 49, was ruled incompetent to stand trial for the death of his father, 74-year-old Michael Bruno Sr., at a Lealand Avenue home in Boardman on Sept. 17. The decision was made during a competency hearing Monday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito’s courtroom.

Bruno Jr. had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in October. He faces charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence.

Reports said the younger Bruno told officers “a disease made me do it” and he shot his father with a gun he described as his “baby Glock.

The elder Bruno died of multiple gunshot wounds. When township police answered the call, they found Bruno on the lawn of the home with blood on his arms, face and head.

Bruno Jr. told police that he recently had COVID-19 and said “the disease is taking over America.”

Bruno started at the sheriff’s department in 1995, retiring in 2006 on a disability pension. He had recently been working as a private security guard.

Bruno will be at Heartland Behavioral Health, where there will be an attempt to restore his competency to stand trial in the case.