Former deputy charged with impersonating officer during Warren traffic stop

Police said Fernando Tejeda told an officer that he is a Mahoning County Sheriff's deputy, though he is no longer employed there

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police have charged Fernando Tejeda, 31, with impersonating a peace officer.

Tejeda was pulled over after police noted that he made an improper turn on N. Park Avenue after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Once the officer gave Tejeda his citation, Tejeda handed him an FOP card with his name on it and said he was a Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy, according to a police report. Police said the card was dated for 2019.

The officer asked for an updated card, to which Tejeda said, “Never mind, I’ll just pay the ticket,” the report stated.

Tejeda was told the officer’s supervisor could come and straighten everything up, and Tejeda said again, he would just pay the ticket, according to the report.

The report stated that Tejeda told the officer he still worked as a deputy, but also said, “I work somewhere else, too,” but wouldn’t say where. He was then given a citation and sent on his way.

Warren police noted in their report that they later contacted a commander at the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that Tejeda was no longer employed there.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Commander John Antonucci told WKBN that Tejeda was hired on June 25, 2018 as a deputy and resigned on March 27, 2020.

