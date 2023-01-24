YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Democratic presidential candidate-turned-Republican will headline a local GOP event in March.

Tulsi Gabbard, who served as a Hawaii Congresswoman from 2013 to 2020, will be the featured guest at the Lincoln Day Dinner on March 10.

The Mahoning County Republican Party is advertising ticket sales for its fundraiser online, with tickets starting at $125. The event will be held at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield, starting at 6 p.m.

Gabbard unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination for president against Joe Biden before announcing that she had switched parties in 2022. In a video statement, Gabbard had said the Democratic Party is “stoking anti-white racism,” undermining constitutional freedoms and is “hostile to people of faith and spirituality.”

More recently, Gabbard has been serving as a contributor for Fox News.