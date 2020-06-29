Former couple accused of starving 6-year-old boy for over a year in Kinsman home

Prosecutors said the child is in the custody of Children Services and appears to be doing well

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former couple is facing child endangerment charges after prosecutors said they singled out one boy in a home with several children, appearing to have abused him for about a year and a half.

Jason Gibson and his former romantic partner Ashley York are each being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The pair is accused of starving Gibson’s biological son over a period of 17 months when the boy was just six years old, causing him serious physical harm.

“After multiple complaints, CSB followed up. On that follow up, they found a situation they thought was inappropriate and unsafe for the child so they pulled the child and that sort of started the investigation,” said asst. prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

Investigators said the alleged abuse took place while the couple was living at an apartment off Mayburn Barclay Road in Kinsman.

Prosecutors said there were locks on all the cabinets and fridge and it appears the boy was singled out.

“The allegation at this point is that the child, out of the multiple children in the home, was abused,” Wildman said.

“Sometimes, kids end up in families where there’s never a relationship and they’re scapegoated,” said Tim Shaffner, with Trumbull County Children Services.

Gibson and York both pleaded not guilty at their arraignments.

“Miss York absolutely denies all of these allegations. She is not the parent of the child as Jason Gibson is, so she doesn’t have a connection to the child in that regard,” said Jane Timonere, York’s defense attorney.

Prosecutors said the child is in the custody of Children Services and appears to be doing well.