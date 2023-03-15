WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The old Community Services building in Warren will soon be coming down thanks to grant funding.

Asbestos remediation is currently underway at the building on Main Ave SW. It once housed the city’s income tax, community development and health departments.

City leaders say the building has sat vacant since 2015, when those departments were moved.

Total cost of the demolition is about $376,000.

“It’s not salvageable — it’s structurally unsound — so it’s time to demolish it and see what could come next on this site,” says Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership executive director Matt Martin.

“We’ve already received inquiries from developers and investors about reusing the property, which we’re excited about — but this is the first step,” says Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

The building is one of about 100 vacant commercial and residential properties Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is able to address thanks to $7.2 million in grant funding from the Ohio Department of Development Building and Site Revitalization Program.