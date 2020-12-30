Former Columbiana County official sentenced in fatal crash

A man from California died in the crash in Beaver Township

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Columbiana County recorder Theresa Bosel was sentenced Monday in connection with a 2019 fatal crash.

Bosel will serve 30 days of house arrest, lose her license for two years and pay a $150 fine.

She pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter.

A man from California died in the crash in Beaver Township.

Bosel was not re-elected after her candidacy petitions were invalidated for being improperly filed.

