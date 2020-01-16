Former Columbiana County employee charged with theft in office

Irregularities were discovered in the county's tax map office

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges were filed against a Columbiana County employee accused of taking money from the engineer’s office.

According to Columbiana County Prosecutor Robert Herron, an investigation started late last year after irregularities were found in a cash account connected to the county’s tax map office.

The concerns were turned over to the prosecutor’s office and Auditor of State for a forensic accounting investigation.

Following that investigation, charges were filed against Melissa Brennen, of Columbiana, for theft in office and tampering with evidence.

Brennen is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 30.