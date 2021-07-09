Former client gives back to Lisbon women’s shelter struggling with funds

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley has a few shelters to help women get away from domestic violence, but one in Lisbon has been struggling with federal funding. So, a former client of theirs is giving back.

For over 20 years, the Christina House in Lisbon has been helping women and children who are victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Now this time, they’re getting some help.

“We have an emergency shelter where clients come and stay with us from 30 to 60 days usually,” said Beth Schmitt, the shelter’s program manager.

They’ve been helping women get away from domestic violence, from housing them to working to set goals to get them into a better life and giving legal help.

“Or filing a police report, getting a protection order and then following through with the permanent protection order,” Schmitt said.

The Christina House could get calls from victims, police or hospitals about these cases. They get more information about the situation and get them transported to the house.

The victims usually stay 30 to 60 days until they get a new place to live, but within the last two years, some of their federal funding has been cut.

“They claim it’s because they’re not collecting the fines and those sorts of things, fees,” Schmitt said.

They do get money from Catholic Charities in Youngstown, but a former client of theirs reached out and wanted to help. She never stayed at the shelter but used their legal team to help her get protection from the life she left.

“It was living in a warzone. It was terrifying. It was walking on eggshells every day and not knowing what tomorrow leads,” said Raine Stanley.

Stanley moved from Indiana to Ohio to get away from a domestic violence situation and created an all-women’s poker run called Lipstick and Leather Ride.

“It’s hard for me to just go about life again and pretend everything is great when specifically I know this stuff is happening in my backyard and in people I care about and in people you care about,” Stanley said.

If you wish to donate, you can give Salem VFW Post 892.

The Poker Run starts at noon July 17 at Start Classic American Thunder Cycle and will end at Salem VFW Post 892.

There will be a 50/50 and Chinese Auction.

Many local businesses have donated to the cause as well as Cleveland Bikers for Charity, who donated a $250 check.